UL Softball Remains in Top Ten of Latest Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain in the top ten of one of the major college softball polls.

Louisiana remains at number 8, in the latest USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Louisiana won two of three games last week, all gainst two the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference series played in Conway, South Carolina.

Coastal Carolina won the first game of the series, 7-1, before UL came back to capture the series, winning the final two games by scores of 5-0 and 10-2, to move to 16-6 on the season.

The Cajuns return to action this Wednesday, when they play host to Sam Houston St. in a non-conference doubleheader, before hosting Appalachian St. in a three-game, Sun Belt Conference series this weekend.

UCLA is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Washington, Texas, Arizona, and LSU rounding out the top five.

Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana, Oregon, and Alabama are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Kentucky, Florida St., Oklahoma St., Georgia, and Arizona St., followed by South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Minnesota, and Arkansas at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Mississippi St., UCF, Missouri, Baylor, and Fresno St.

View the complete NFCA poll.