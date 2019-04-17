UL Softball Remains In Top Ten In Attendance

As is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at Yvette Girouard at Lamson Park.

Louisiana currently ranks 8th in the nation in the latest college softball attendance figures.

Heading into the week, UL was 39-4 on the season, including a 20-1 home record, having drawn 27,369 fans.

The Cajuns return home on Thursday, playing host to Georgia St. in the opening game of a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series.

Alabama, who 56,690 fans, through 23 home games, ranks number one in the country, followed by Auburn, who has drawn 51,114 through only 27 home games.

Texas A&M ranks third on the list, having drawn 45,775 through 33 games, with LSU checking in fourth, after drawing 44,982 through 30 home games.

Arizona ranks 5th on the list, having drawn 42,468 fans through 22 home dates

View the complete attendance figures.

In terms of average attendance, Louisiana ranks 10th, averaging 1,368 fans a game, one of only 17 schools in the nation that are averaging more than 1,000 fans.

And actually, Louisiana likely ranks even better in attendance, as they're averaging over 1,700 fans per home contest. The issue is that it seems as though the Cajuns, in the tournaments they played in, in which they played two home games in one day; were credited for one attendance figure for one game, but were given zero attendance for the other, declining their average attendance numbers.

It's a glitch in the system; one that the NCAA will, hopefully, work out in the future.

As for now; these are the official stats.

Alabama ranks at the top in average attendance, averaging 2,385 fans per home contest.

Ranking high in attendance is nothing new, as the Cajuns typically draw among the best programs in the nation, ranking in the top ten in attendance the last two years.

Yvette Girouard at Lamson Park is always a special place for UL softball!