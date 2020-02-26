UL Softball Remains in Top Five in Attendance

As is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at Yvette Girouard at Lamson Park in 2020.

Louisiana currently ranks 5th in the nation in overall attendance in the latest college softball attendance figures.

It's early, only three weeks into the season, but this is nothing new for Louisiana, who ranked 7th in average attendance last season.

Heading into the week, UL is 11-3 on the season (prior to Tuesday's doubleheader against Texas), including a 6-1 home record, having drawn 11,092 fans.

The Cajuns, who continue a 10-game road trip this week, taking on Texas and Florida in non-conference road tilts return home on March 4, when they play host to Campbell in a non-conference contest.

Louisiana set a Lamson Park record in a February 15 win over LSU, drawing 3,107 fans.

LSU, who has drawn 19,639 fans, through 13 home games, ranks number one in the country, followed by Alabama, who has drawn 17,325 through only 5 home games.

Texas A&M ranks third on the list, having drawn 12,934 fans through 11 games, with Florida checking in fourth, after drawing 11.953 through 8 home games.

Louisiana ranks 5th on the list.

View the complete attendance figures.

In terms of average attendance, Louisiana ranks 7th, averaging 1,387 fans a game, one of only 10 schools in the nation that are averaging more than 1,000 fans.

And actually, Louisiana likely ranks even better in attendance, as they're averaging over 1,900 fans per home contest. The issue is that it seems as though the Cajuns, in the dates that they played two home games in one day; were credited for one attendance figure for one game, but were given zero attendance for the other, declining their average attendance numbers.

It's a glitch in the system; one that the NCAA will, hopefully, work out in the future.

As for now; these are the official stats.

Three weeks into the regular season, Alabama ranks at the top in average attendance, averaging 3,465 per home contest.

Ranking high in attendance is nothing new, as the Cajuns typically draw among the best programs in the nation, ranking in the top ten in attendance the last three years.

These attendance stats prove once again that Yvette Girouard at Lamson Park is always a special place for UL softball!