UL Softball Remains In Top 20 of Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain in the top 20 in one of the major college softball polls, after a 6-0 week.

Louisiana stands pat at number 16 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

UL, who is currently 22-6 on the season, was also ranked number 16 in the poll last week.

Louisiana has now been ranked in at least one of the major national polls for 113-consecutive weeks.

The Cajuns went 6-0 last week, all on the home, sweeping a three-game Sun Belt Conference series from South Alabama (Friday-Sunday), before then sweeping a three-game league set from Georgia Southern (Sunday-Monday).

That series wins over South Alabama and Georgia Southern extended UL's Sun Belt Conference win streak to 59-straight, the longest conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana returns to action on Friday when they travel to Atlanta, Georgia to take on the Georgia St. Panthers in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series, including a doubleheader on Friday, followed by a single game on Saturday.

Friday's twinbill will begin at noon (central time), with the series finale on Saturday also scheduled to begin at noon.

Oklahoma is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with UCLA, Oregon, Alabama, and Florida.

Washington, Texas, Kentucky, Arizona, and Florida are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Oklahoma St., Duke, Arkansas, Arizona St., and LSU, followed by Louisiana, Missouri, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Georgia at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Tennessee, UCF, Michigan, Northwestern, and Baylor.

View the complete NFCA poll.