UL Softball Releases 2021 Schedule

Just like last year, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play a number of outstanding teams on their 2021 college softball schedule.

On Monday, Louisiana officially announced its 2021 softball schedule, one that is highlighted by matchups with nationally ranked foes Baylor, Louisiana State, Oklahoma State, and Texas at Lamson Park, plus road match-ups with LSU, Houston, Memphis, and Alabama.

The Cajuns, who open their season on Friday, February 12-Saturday, February 13, when they host Baylor and Missouri St. in the 25th Annual Louisiana Classics at Lamson Park, will travel to Birmingham, Alabama the following weekend (February 19-20) where they will face the likes of UAB, Auburn, and Southeastern Louisiana.

After a non-conference home game with McNeese on Wednesday, February 24, Louisiana will LSU, Buffalo, and Oklahoma St. in the LSU Crossover, in both Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

The Cajuns are slated to begin Sun Belt Conference play on Friday, March 12 when they host Georgia Southern.

View the complete schedule.

Obviously, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the schedule is very much subject to change.

Last season, Louisiana was 18-6, ranked in everyone's top ten, and number one in the RPI poll when the season was shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

We'll never know how things would have played out, but it's almost certain UL would have hosted a regional for the first time since 2016, and very likely would have hosted a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.

Had this been the case, Louisiana would have headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament for the 22nd-consecutive year, while making an NCAA Regional appearance for the 30th time in the last 31 years.

The only year since 1990 in which UL failed to appear in a regional was 1998.

Louisiana is one of only 9 programs to appear in an NCAA Regional every year since 2000, joining Alabama, Arizona, Florida St., Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Washington.