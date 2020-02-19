UL Softball Ranks in Top Five in Attendance

As is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at Yvette Girouard at Lamson Park in 2020.

Louisiana currently ranks 3rd in the nation in overall attendance in the latest college softball attendance figures.

It's early, only two weeks into the season, but this is nothing new for Louisiana, who ranked 7th in average attendance last season.

Heading into the week, UL is 7-2 on the season, including a 6-1 home record, having drawn 11,092 fans.

The Cajuns, who open up a 10-game road trip this weekend, taking part in the UAB Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama, return home on March 4, when they play host to Campbell in a non-conference tilt.

Louisiana set a Lamson Park record in February 15 win over LSU, drawing 3,107 fans.

Texas A&M, who has drawn 12,934 fans, through 11 home games, ranks number one in the country, followed by LSU, who has drawn 12,872 through 8 home games.

Louisiana ranks third on the list, with Florida checking in fourth, after drawing 10,568 through 7 home games.

Auburn ranks 5th on the list, having drawn 9,509 fans through 6 home dates

View the complete attendance figures.

In terms of average attendance, Louisiana ranks 7th, averaging 1,387 fans a game, one of only 11 schools in the nation that are averaging more than 1,000 fans.

And actually, Louisiana likely ranks even better in attendance, as they're averaging over 1,900 fans per home contest. The issue is that it seems as though the Cajuns, in the dates that they played two home games in one day; were credited for one attendance figure for one game, but were given zero attendance for the other, declining their average attendance numbers.

It's a glitch in the system; one that the NCAA will, hopefully, work out in the future.

As for now; these are the official stats.

Two weeks into the regular season, Arizona ranks at the top in average attendance, averaging 2,061 fans per home contest.

Ranking high in attendance is nothing new, as the Cajuns typically draw among the best programs in the nation, ranking in the top ten in attendance the last three years.

These attendance stats prove once again that Yvette Girouard at Lamson Park is always a special place for UL softball!