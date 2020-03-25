UL Softball Ranked in Top Ten of Final Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns finished the year in the top ten of one of the final softball polls for the 2020 season.

Louisiana is ranked number nine in the final Softball America Top 25 poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Of course, the polls don't mean a whole lot, as the Coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 season, including the postseason.

Still, it was a memorable year for the Cajuns, who went 18-6, including wins over Texas, LSU, and Oklahoma St., and two over Florida.

Texas finishes number one in the poll, followed by UCLA, Washington, Arizona, and Oklahoma, at 2-5, respectively.

The rest of the top ten is LSU, Florida, Oklahoma St., Louisiana, and Florida St., in that order.

11-15 consists of Kentucky, Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, and South Carolina, with Arizona St., Missouri, Virginia Tech, Michigan, and Arkansas in spots 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, it's Minnesota, UCF, Fresno St., Baylor, and Mississippi St.

View the complete poll.