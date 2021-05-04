UL Softball Ranked in Top 15 of Latest Major Poll
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain put in one of the major top 25 college softball polls, after an unbeaten week.
Louisiana, which has only three regular-season games remaining on its schedule, checks in at number 14 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
UL, who is currently 38-9 on the season, was ranked in a tie for number 13 in the poll last week.
Louisiana has now been ranked in at least one of the major national polls for 118-consecutive weeks.
The Cajuns went 3-0 last week, sweeping a three-game Sun Belt Conference series from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Conway, South Carolina while clinching their 17th regular-season league crown in the 20 years of completed play.
The only years in which UL failed to win the regular-season league championship were 2007 (FAU), 2013 (WKU), and 2018 (Texas St.).
This weekend (Thursday-Sunday), the Cajuns close out their regular-season schedule by playing host to the ULM Warhawks in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.
The two teams are scheduled to play single games on Thursday and Friday night at 6 p.m. with a single game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
UL's Sun Belt Conference series win streak stands at 63-straight, the longest conference win streak in the nation.
Oklahoma is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with UCLA, Florida, Washington, and Alabama.
Oregon, Florida St., Arkansas, Texas, and Arizona are ranked 6-10, respectively.
At 11-15, it's Oklahoma St., Arizona St., Louisiana (tie 13th), Clemson (tie 13th), and Missouri, followed by LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, and Virginia Tech at 16-20.
Finally, at 21-25, Georgia, Duke, Minnesota, James Madison, and UCF.
