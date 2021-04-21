UL Softball Projected to Be Part of In-State Regional

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are projected to be part of an in-state regional featuring four college softball teams from three different states for the 2021 NCAA Regionals.

Earlier this week, Hayden King of College Sports Madness projected Louisiana to play in the Baton Rouge Regional, along with LSU, North Texas, and Jackson St.

Yeah; there are still three weekends remaining in the regular season, before the respective conference tournaments, so a lot can still happen, so you shouldn't buy too much into this quite yet.

That being said; projections are always fun to talk about, and these guys normally do a very good job of doing this kind of thing.

The Cajuns, who have won 20 of their last 21 games, are currently 35-7, overall, and 16-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a two-game non-conference series.

The projection by College Sports Madness has LSU as the top seed, followed by Louisiana, North Texas, and Jackson St.

Officially, there are no 2-4 seeds in the NCAA Regionals. The NCAA only recognizes the top seed. But we can all easily figure it out.

The Baton Rouge Regional is projected as the #12 Regional in the field.

The tournament field will be released on Sunday, May 16.

Louisiana will be looking to qualify for their 23rd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, including their 30th in the last 31 years, excluding 2020, when there was no postseason.

The only year since 1990 in which Louisiana failed to appear in a regional was 1998.

Louisiana has had a lot of success in postseason play, advancing to Super Regional play for 5-straight years, from 2012-2016, prior to playing on Championship Sunday in the last two Regionals.

Oklahoma is the top seed in the projections, followed by UCLA, Florida, Florida St., Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, and Oklahoma St.

Last season, Louisiana was 18-6, ranked in everyone's top ten, and number one in the RPI poll when the season was shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

We'll never know how things would have played out, but it's almost certain UL would have hosted a regional for the first time since 2016, and very likely would have hosted a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.

Louisiana is one of only 9 programs to appear in an NCAA Regional every year since 2000, joining Alabama, Arizona, Florida St., Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Washington.

You can view the complete projections, here.