UL Softball Places Eight on All-Sun Belt Conference Team

Numerous members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have earned postseason Sun Belt Conference honors.

Eight members of Louisiana's regular-season championship squad were named to the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Postseason All-Conference team which was released on Monday, including four on the first teams and four more on the second team.

In addition, Ciara Bryan was named Player of the Year as well as Newcomer of the Year, while Summer Ellyson was named Pitcher of the Year and Gerry Glasco Coach of the Year.

It's the 13th time overall in program history that Louisiana has swept both of the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and the Pitcher of the Year.

Bryan, who transferred from Georgia, became the first Sun Belt player to be crowned the league’s top player and newcomer in the same season since the newcomer award was installed in 2017. The Covington, Georgia, native led the conference with 75 hits, which ranks third in the nation, a .434 batting average, and 31 stolen bases, tied for eighth nationally.

Ellyson was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Team for the third-straight time and won her second Pitcher of the Year honor after going 20-6 with a 2,17 ERA. and 151 strikeouts.

Pitcher Kandra Lamb and outfielder Kendall Talley were also named to the first team, while third baseman Kaitly Alderink, shortstop Alyssa Dalton, catcher Julie Rawls, and first baseman Justice Milz were named to the second team.

Lamb posted career-highs in wins (15) and strikeouts (139), while Talley hit .355 during the regular season, second on the squad.

Alderink hit .338 with 14 stolen bases, while Dalton hit .356 with 23 runs batted in, despite missing 17 games due to injury.

Finally, Rawls led the team in homers (9) and RBI's (50), while Milz clubbed 8 homers while hitting.304.

Gerry Glasco, who guided the Cajuns to a 40-10 record, their 22nd-consecutive season with 40 or more wins, won his second Coach of the Year Award.

View the 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference Team below:

2021 Sun Belt Conference Postseason Awards

Player of the Year: Ciara Bryan, Louisiana

Pitcher of the Year: Summer Ellyson, Louisiana

Freshman of the Year: Sara Vanderford, Texas State

Newcomer of the Year: Ciara Bryan, Louisiana

Coach of the Year: Gerry Glasco, Louisiana

All-Conference First Team

Ciara Bryan, Louisiana

Summer Ellyson, Louisiana

Sara Vanderford, Texas State

Leanna Johnson, Troy

Jessica Mullins, Texas State

Olivia Lackie, South Alabama

Kj Murphy, UTA

Katie Webb, Troy

Jayden Mount, ULM

Kandra Lamb, Louisiana

Kendall Talley, Louisiana

Meredith Keel, South Alabama

Tara Oltmann, Texas State

Jade Sinness, Troy

Katie Lively, Troy

All-Conference Second Team

Kelly Horne, Troy

Meagan King, Texas State

Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama

Bailee Wilson, Georgia Southern

Makiya Thomas, Coastal Carolina

Kaitlyn Alderink, Louisiana

Abby Krzywiecki, South Alabama

Kenzie Longanecker, App State

Alissa Dalton, Louisiana

Julie Rawls, Louisiana

Korie Kreps, ULM

Kayla Rosado, Coastal Carolina

Justice Milz, Louisiana

Gabby Buruato, Appalachian State

Arieann Bell, Texas State