UL Softball Pitching Remains in Top Ten in ERA.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun pitching staff ranks among the top programs in the country once again this week.

Paced by two All-Americans, Summer Ellyson and Megan Kleist, Louisiana has is once again in the top top of multiple pitching categories.

Through 16 games, Louisiana ranks 10th in the country in overall team ERA. at 1.43, allowing only 26 earned runs.

McNeese leads the way, with a team ERA. of 0.69, followed by LSU (0.76), North Texas (0.88), UCLA (1.19), and Central Arkansas (1.29) to round out the top five.

View the complete team ERA. stats.

Meanwhile, UL currently ranks 7th in strikeout-to-walk ratio, with 117 strikeouts, compared to only 21 walks.

UCLA, Arkansas, Bucknell, San Jose St., Yale, and Oregon are the only schools in the country that currently have a better strikeout-to-walk ratio than Louisiana.

Ellyson is currently 7-1, to go along with a 1.33 ERA. and 64 strikeouts, which ranks 21st in the nation, while Kleist is currently 5-3, to go along with a 1.54 ERA. and 52 strikeouts, which ranks in a tie for 46th in the country.

Ellyson and Kleist should pile up great numbers for the Cajuns all season.