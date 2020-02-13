UL Softball Pitching Ranks In Top Ten In Multiple Categories

Yes, it's early, but it's going to be fun to see where the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun pitching staff ranks among the top softball programs in the country all season long.

Paced by two All-Americans, Summer Ellyson and Megan Kleist, Louisiana has one of the top pitching staffs in the nation.

Through five games, Louisiana ranks 10th in the country in overall team ERA. at 0.70, allowing only three earned runs.

Kennesaw St. leads the way, with a team ERA. of 0.00, followed by Wisconsin (0.21), Arizona St. (0.21), Oregon (0.44), and LSU (0.45) to round out the top five.

Meanwhile, UL currently ranks in a tie for fourth in team strikeouts, with 50.

Minnesota leads the way, with 57, followed by Arizona St. (53), Oregon (52), and Louisiana and UCLA, each with 50.

Ellyson is currently 3-0, to go along with a 0.84 ERA. and 29 strikeouts, which ranks in a tie for 7th in the nation, while Kleist is currently 1-1, to go along with a 0.54 ERA. and 20 strikeouts.

Ellyson and Kleist should pile up great numbers for the Cajuns all season.