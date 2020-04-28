UL Softball Officially Adds Two Newcomers

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will have two new faces on their 2021 softball roster, including a transfer and an incoming freshman.

Louisiana announced the additions of senior infielder Jade Gortarez, a graduate transfer from Arizona St. and pitcher/first baseman Brinson Rogers, an incoming freshman from Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Georgia.

The additions were rumored, and known to many for a couple of months, but made official on Monday.

A starting shortstop at Arizona St., Gortarez was a two-time All-Pac 12 selection and chosen as the team's Defensive Player of the Year in her two seasons at Arizona State.

A native of Riverside, California, Gortarez began her collegiate career at Texas, prior to transferring to Arizona St.

Gortarez, who will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns, hit .347, to go along with six home runs and .567 slugging percentage in 2018 at Arizona St.

Rogers, who was ranked as the No. 60 high school prospect by both FloSoftball and Extra Innings Softball, averaged 11 home runs a season during her prep career, while also accumulating 417 career strikeouts inside the circle.