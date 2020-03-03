UL Softball Moves Up in Latest Major Poll
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are on the rise is one of the major college softball polls.
Louisiana is up two spots, to number 8, in the latest USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Louisiana won three of five games last week against two teams ranked in the top ten, splitting a road doubleheader with Texas last Tuesday in Austin, Texas, before winning 2-of-3 against Florida last weekend in Gainesville, Florida, as they moved to 14-5 to begin the 2020 season.
The Cajuns return to action this Wednesday (weather permitting) when they play host to Campbell in a non-conference affair, before making a trip to Conway, South Carolina this weekend to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series.
UCLA is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Washington, Texas, Arizona, and LSU rounding out the top five.
Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, and Kentucky are ranked 6-10, respectively.
At 11-15, it's Oregon, Florida St. Georgia, Oklahoma St., and South Carolina, followed by Michigan, Arizona St., Minnesota, Virginia Tech, and Arkansas at 16-20.
Finally, at 21-25, Baylor, UCF, Missouri, Mississippi St., and Fresno St.