UL Softball Makes Big Jump In RPI Listings

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns made a double-digit jump in the latest college softball ratings percentage index (RPI) of 2021, which was released on Tuesday.

These are the second RPI listings, prior to the announcement of the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced on May 16.

Louisiana, who is currently 22-6 on the season, is listed at number 36 this week, which is up ten spots from a ago..

Last season, when the 2020 college softball season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cajuns were ranked number one in the RPI listings.

The Cajuns went 6-0 last week, all on the road, sweeping a three-game Sun Belt Conference series from South Alabama (Friday-Sunday), before then sweeping a three-game league set from Georgia Southern (Sunday-Monday).

It should be pointed out that Monday's games against Georgia Southern don't count in this week's listings, showing up in next week's listings instead.

The series wins over South Alabama and Georgia Southern extended UL's Sun Belt Conference win streak to 59-straight, the longest conference win streak in the nation.

This weekend, the Cajuns travel to Atlanta, Georgia to take on the Georgia St. Panthers in a Sun Belt Conference series, including a doubleheader on Friday, followed by a single game on Saturday.

Games times are noon for the twinbill on Friday and noon for the series finale on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama, UCLA, Florida, LSU, and Fairfield are the top five teams in this week's RPI listings.

6-10 consists of Arkansas, Duke, Canisius, Auburn, and Villanova.

Louisiana is the highest-listed Sun Belt Conference school, ahead of Troy (#44), Texas St. (#46), and South Alabama (#54), who are close behind.

View this week’s complete RPI here.