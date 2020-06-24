UL Softball Listed As Mid-Major Team To Watch In 2021

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are receiving some love from one of the top softball publications in the country.

Softball America listed Louisiana as one of five mid-major programs to watch in 2021.

Of course, this should come as no surprise, based on what UL did last year, what they have coming back, and the history of the program.

Softball America even states in the article about the Cajun program; "it can hardly be considered a mid-major".

Last season, Louisiana was 18-6, ranked in everyone's top ten, and number one in the RPI poll when the season was shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

We'll never know how things would have played out, but it's almost certain UL would have hosted a regional for the first time since 2016, and very likely would have hosted a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.

Had this been the case, Louisiana would have headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament for the 22nd-consecutive year, while making an NCAA Regional appearance for the 30th time in the last 31 years.

The only year since 1990 in which UL failed to appear in a regional was 1998.

Louisiana is one of only 9 programs to appear in an NCAA Regional every year since 2000, joining Alabama, Arizona, Florida St., Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Washington.

With the NCAA granting an extra year of collegiate eligibility to all spring sports participants, the Cajuns will return most of their front-line players next season, with the exception of outfielder Sarah Hudek and pitcher Megan Kleist, who elected to not returning, while adding such transfers as infielder Jade Gortarez (Arizona State), outfielder/pitcher Karly Heath (South Carolina), and pitcher Vanessa Foreman (Arizona).

2021 looks like it will be another banner year for the Cajuns.