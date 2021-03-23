UL Softball in Top 50 of RPI

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are in the top 50 in the initial college softball ratings percentage index (RPI) of 2021, which was released on Monday.

These are the first RPI listings, prior to the announcement of the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced on May 16.

Louisiana, who is currently 16-6 on the season, is listed at number 46 this week.

Last season, when the 2020 college softball season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cajuns were ranked number one in the RPI listings.

The Cajuns went 3-2 last week, all on the road, splitting a doubleheader with the Texas Longhorns last Thursday in Austin, Texas, before capturing two wins in three tries against the UTA Mavericks in a Sun Belt Conference series played in Arlington, Texas last weekend.

That series win over UTA extended UL's Sun Belt Conference win streak to 57-straight, the longest conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana returns home on Wednesday evening (weather permitting), playing host to Louisiana Tech in a non-conference contest at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

This weekend, the Cajuns play host to the South Alabama Jaguars in a big Sun Belt Conference series.

Games times are 6 p.m. on Friday night, 2 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, and noon for the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Also this weekend, UL begins a league series against Georgia Southern, with a single game on Sunday at 4 p.m., before a doubleheader on Monday at 4 o'clock at Lamson Park.

Alabama, UCLA, LSU, Florida, and Boston University is the top team in this week's RPI listings.

6-10 consists of Florida St., Auburn, Arkansas, Duke, and Virginia Tech.

Louisiana is the third-highest Sun Belt Conference school, behind Texas St. (#37) and Troy (#40), with South Alabama right behind UL at #48.

View this week’s complete RPI here.