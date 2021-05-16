UL Softball Heading To Baton Rouge Regional

For the 22nd-consecutive year of postseason play, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament.

14th-ranked Louisiana will be on the road this weekend when they take part in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana Regional at Tiger Park.

The Cajuns will be part of a field that also includes top-seeded LSU, along with McNeese St., and George Washington in the four-team double-elimination regional, which is scheduled to be played Friday-Sunday.

UL will play their first game on Friday, against George Washington (37-9), tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with the winner facing the LSU (32-19)/McNeese (34-24) winner on Saturday.

This will mark the sixth time since 2006 that the Cajuns are being sent to Baton Rouge for NCAA Regional play, as well as their first since 2018.

UL won the Baton Rouge Regional in 2008, 2010, and 2013, while LSU came away victorious in 2006, 2017, and 2018.

Louisiana, who won the regular-season Sun Belt Conference title, their 15th in the 20 years of completed play, as well as the Sun Belt Conference Postseason Tournament, will be making their 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, and 30th in the last 31 years.

The only year since 1990 in which Louisiana failed to appear in a regional was 1998.

Louisiana, who is 44-10 on the season, the 22nd-consecutive season in which they won at least 40 games, is one of only 9 programs to appear in an NCAA Regional every year since 2000, joining Alabama, Arizona, Florida St., Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Washington.

The winner of the Baton Rouge, La. Regional, would advance to Super Regional play, and take on the winner of the Tallahassee, Florida Regional, featuring Florida St., Auburn, Kennesaw St., and UCF.

Oklahoma, UCLA, Alabama, and Oklahoma are the top four seeds in the tournament.

The other nationals seeds are Oklahoma St., Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri., at 5-8, respectively.

Those 8 teams will also host Super Regionals, if they win in the opening round.

Since Super Regional sites were predetermined this year, those sites will still host, even if the school loses in the Regionals.

For instance, if the Cajuns win the Baton Rouge Regional, they would still play the Super Regionals in Baton Rouge.

View the complete NCAA softball bracket here.