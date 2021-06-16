UL Softball Finishes in Top 25 of Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns finished the 2021 season ranked in the top 25 of one of the major college softball polls.

Louisiana, who had their 2021 season come to an end after falling to the LSU Tigers in the title game of the Baton Rouge Regional last month, is listed at number 22 in the final USA Today/NCAA Division I poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Oklahoma, the 2021 National Champions, is the top-ranked team in the poll, followed by Florida St., Alabama, James Madison, and UCLA, at 2-5, respectively.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, it's Oklahoma St., Arizona, Georgia, Florida, and Washington.

At 11-15, it's Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, Virginia Tech, and LSU, followed by Kentucky, Oregon, Clemson, Michigan, and Duke in spots 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Arizona St., Louisiana, Tennessee, Wichita St., and Liberty round out the poll.

View the complete poll.

UL, who appeared in the Regional finals for the 13th-consecutive year, went 3-2 in the Baton Roge Regional, after a 1-0 win in 11 innings over George Washington, followed by a 10-3 setback to LSU, as well as a 4-0 win over McNeese St., before splitting a pair of games with LSU on Championship Sunday.

Louisiana is now 81-63, all-time, in NCAA Tournament play, including a 69-40 record in Regionals.

The Cajuns, who are now 35-13 in Regional play since 2008, won the regular-season Sun Belt Conference Championship, as well as the Sn Belt Conference Postseason Tournament crown.

UL made their 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance in 2021, including their 30th in the last 31 years.

Louisiana ended their season with an overall record of 47-12.