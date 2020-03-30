UL Softball Fictional Video Game Graphics Leave Fans Longing

How awesome would this be?!?!?

A fictional NCAA softball video game, featuring the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on the cover.

No, this isn't real, but how cool would it be to be able to play Louisiana against the likes of UCLA, Washington, Oregon, Alabama, etc., in their quest for a Women's College World Series title?

The graphics here are incredible.

The Cajuns were considered by many to be a legitimate national title contender in 2020, finishing in the top ten of all of the major softball polls.

Of course, the polls don't mean a whole lot, as the Coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 season, including the postseason.

Still, it was a memorable year for the Cajuns, who went 18-6, including wins over Texas, LSU, and Oklahoma St., and two over Florida.

Unfortunately, we'll know how the 2020 season would have turned out, but a video game would at least help us have a fictional champion.