UL Softball Falls to Oklahoma St.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns closed out their second weekend of the 2021 college softball season with a tough loss against a ranked foe on Sunday afternoon.

9th-ranked Louisiana fell to the 10th-ranked Oklahoma St. Cowgirls, 5-3, at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on the final day of play in the UL/LSU Crossover Invitational, in a game that went nine innings.

The win for Oklahoma St. avenged a 7-1 setback to Louisiana on Saturday in Baton Rouge, 7-1.

The Cajuns concluded the event with a record of 3-3, while Oklahoma St. went 5-1.

UL captured two victories over Buffalo and one over Oklahoma St. in the event while suffering two setbacks to LSU and one to the Cowgirls.

Louisiana got on the scoreboard first plating two runs in the bottom half of the first inning when Ciara Bryan singled and scored, before Kendall Talley, who reached on an error, scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Justice Milz, which gave them a quick 2-0 lead.

Oklahoma St. trimmed the deficit to one run in the top half of the fourth inning when Alysen Febrey belted a solo home run, her fourth of the season, to make the score 2-1.

The Cowgirls scored an unearned run in the top half of the 6th inning to toe the game, 2-2, before Chyenne Factor doubled to begin the 7th, prior to scoring on a wild pitch, which gave them a 3-2 advantage.

The Cajuns tied the game in the bottom half of the 7th inning when Alissa Dalton walked to lead off the frame, prior to scoring on a single to center by Julie Rawls, making it 3-3.

Oklahoma St. went ahead for good in the top half of the 9th inning when Sydney Pennington belted a two-run home run, giving them a 5-3 lead.

That turned out to be the deciding runs, as the Cowgirls held on for the 5-3 win.

Oklahoma St. ended the game outhitting UL, 6-2.

Carrie Eberle (5-0) recorded the win inside the circle for the Cowgirls, allowing only one earned run over 8.1 innings, while Kandra Lamb suffered the loss for the Cajuns, allowing four runs on four hits over 8.1 innings of work.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Oklahoma St. 13-1 on the season, while Louisiana fell to 9-3.

The Cajuns return to action on Wednesday evening when they travel to Lake Charles to take on the McNeese St. Cowgirls in a non-conference tilt.

First-pitch on Wednesday night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.