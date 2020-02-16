UL Softball Falls To LSU

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns ended the second weekend of the 2020 college softball season on a sour note on Sunday afternoon.

12th-ranked Louisiana fell to the 7th-ranked LSU Tigers, 4-3, at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

The loss snapped UL's 5-game winning games, as LSU avenged a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Cajuns on Saturday afternoon in Lafayette.

LSU got on the scoreboard first, plating two runs in the bottom half of the first inning when Taylor Pleasants belted a two-run home run, her second of the season, to give them a quick 1-0 lead.

Louisiana tied the game in the top half of the third inning, scoring two runs on three hits, when Melissa Mayeux blasted a solo homer, her second of the season before Kaitlyn Alderink doubled and then scored on a single off the bat of Alissa Dalton, to even the contest, 2-2.

The Tigers regained the lead in the bottom half of the fourth inning when Morgan Cummins smashed a solo homer to center, her second of the season, to make it 3-2.

The Cajuns tied things up again in the top half of the 6th inning, when Julie Rawls walked to leadoff the frame, before scoring on a fielders choice grounder off the bat of Raina O'Neal to make it 3-3.

LSU scored the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the 6th inning, courtesy of a two-out run-scoring single by Cummins, to give them a 4-3 advantage.

That was all the Tigers would need, as they held on for the 4-3 triumph.

LSU, who outhit Louisiana, 8-6, was led at the plate by Cummins, who homered and drove in two runs, while the Cajuns were paced by Mayeux, who went 2-for-3 with a homer. RBI's.

Ali Kilponen (2-0) pitching in relief of Shelbi Sunseri, recorded the win in the circle for the Tigers, while Megan Kleist, pitching in relief of Summer Ellyson, suffered the loss for UL.

View the game boxscore.

With the victory, LSU improved to 7-1 on the young season, while Louisiana fell to 7-2.

The Cajuns will be in action twice on Friday, taking on Oklahoma St. and UAB in the first day of play in the UAB Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama.