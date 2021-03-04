UL Softball Falls to Baylor

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns suffered a home loss on the softball diamond on Thursday night.

9th-ranked Louisiana fell to the Baylor Bears, 8-1, in a non-conference match-up at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Baylor broke open a 2-1 game with six runs in the 5th inning, as they collected the 7-run win.

The setback was the third over the last four games and the first of the week for the Cajuns, who opened the week with a 5-4 come from behind road victory over the McNeese St. Cowgirls in Lake Charles on Wednesday night.

Baylor got on the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the top half of the first inning, when Nicky Dawson reached on a bunt single and then scored on a fielders-choice grounder off the bat of Goose McGlaun, which gave them a quick 1-0 lead.

Louisiana came right back to even the contest in the bottom half of the first inning when Kaitlyn Alderink doubled, before scoring on a two-out single off the bat of Julie Rawls, which tied the contest, 1-1.

The Bears regained the lead in the top half of the second inning when Emily Hott singled to begin the frame, stole second, and then scored on a run-scoring single off the bat of Dawson, which made it 2-1.

Baylor put the game away in the top half of the 5th inning, scoring six runs on six hits, including RBI doubles by Dawson and McGlaun to make it 8-1.

That was more than enough for the Bears, as they left with the 8-1 victory.

Baylor, who outhit Louisiana, 14-6, was led at the plate by Dawson, who went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Gilbert and McGlaun collected three hits and two hits, respectively.

In a losing cause for Louisiana, Jade Gortarez went 2-for-3.

Gia Rodoni (2-2) recorded the win in the circle for the Bears, allowing only one run on six hits, as she tossed a complete game.

Summer Ellyson (4-3) suffered the loss for the Cajuns, allowing eight runs on five hits over 4.0 innings of work.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Baylor improved to 6-3 on the season, while Louisiana dropped to 10-4.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the Memphis Tigers in a non-conference doubleheader, representing the first two games of a three-game, weekend series.