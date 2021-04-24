UL Softball Falls to Alabama

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns fell on the road on Saturday in the opening game of their final non-conference road series of the 2021 college softball season.

13th-ranked Louisiana fell to the 5th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, 5-3, at John & Ann Rhoades Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the opening game of a two-game, weekend, non-conference series, marking the final two non-conference games of the regular season for UL.

The setback marks only the second for the Cajuns in their last 22 games, while Alabama extended its win streak to a modest three games.

Alabama got on the scoreboard first, plating four runs on three hits in the bottom half of the first inning, including a run-scoring double off the bat of Kaylee Tow, as well as a three-run home run by Lexi Klfoyl, her first of the season, which gave them a quick 4-0 lead.

The score stayed that way until the top half of the fifth inning when Louisiana drew closer, scoring three runs on three hits, including a two-run single off the bat of Kaitlyn Alderink, which closed the deficit to 4-3.

The Crimson Tide added to their advantage in the bottom half of the fifth inning, scoring an unearned run, to make it 5-3.

That was all Alabama would need, as they went on to the 5-3 triumph.

Alabama, who outhit Louisiana, 5-4, was led at the plate by Kilfoyl, who homered and drove in three runs.

In a losing cause for Louisiana, Talley went 2-for-3, while Alderink singled and drove home two runs.

Montana Fouts (!5-3) recorded the win in the circle for the Crimson Tide, tossing a complete-game four-hitter, while striking out 11 batters.

Summer Ellyson suffered the loss for the Cajuns (16-5), allowing five runs on five hits over 6.0 innings of work.

View the game box score.

For Ellyson, the defeat marked her first in her last 15 appearances and put an end to her 11-game personal win streak.

Ellyson ranks fifth in school history in victories with 90, one behind Jordan Wallace, who ranks fourth on the list with 91.

With the victory, Alabama improved to 35-7 on the season, while Louisiana slipped to 35-8.

The two teams will close out their short series with a single game on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m.