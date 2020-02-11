UL Softball Falls Out of Top Ten of Latest Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have fallen out of the top ten in one of the major college softball polls.

Louisiana is down three spots, to number 13, in the latest USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Louisiana won three of four games in the 34th Louisiana Classics last weekend, after capturing two wins over UTSA and one over Ball St. while falling to North Texas to begin the season at 3-1.

The Cajuns return to action on Tuesday evening, hosting Lamar, before taking on North Dakota, Samford, and LSU (twice) this weekend.

Washington is, once again, the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Oklahoma, UCLA, Arizona, and Florida St.

Texas, LSU, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Michigan, Tennessee, Louisiana, Minnesota, and Georgia, followed by Oklahoma St., Texas Tech, South Carolina, Missouri, and James Madison at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Northwestern, Oregon, Arizona St., Arkansas, and North Carolina.

View the complete poll.