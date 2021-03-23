UL Softball Falls in Latest Top 25 Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns fell in one of the major college softball polls, after a 3-2 week.

Louisiana checks in at number 16 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

UL, who is currently 16-6 on the season, was ranked number 15 in the poll last week.

The Cajuns went 3-2 last week, all on the road, splitting a doubleheader with the Texas Longhorns last Thursday in Austin, Texas, before capturing two wins in three tries against the UTA Mavericks in a Sun Belt Conference series played in Arlington, Texas last weekend.

That series win over UTA extended UL's Sun Belt Conference win streak to 57-straight, the longest conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana returns home on Wednesday evening (weather permitting), playing host to Louisiana Tech in a non-conference contest at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

This weekend, the Cajuns play host to the South Alabama Jaguars in a big Sun Belt Conference series.

Games times are 6 p.m. on Friday night, 2 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, and noon for the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Also this weekend, UL begins a league series against Georgia Southern, with a single game on Sunday at 4 p.m., before a doubleheader on Monday at 4 o'clock at Lamson Park.

Oklahoma is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with UCLA, Oregon, Alabama, and Florida.

Washington, Kentucky, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma St. are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Duke, Florida St., LSU, Arizona St., and Arkansas, followed by Missouri, Louisiana, Georgia, Missouri, Virginia Tech, and Clemson at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Tennessee, UCF, South Carolina, Auburn, and Michigan.

View the complete NFCA poll.