UL Softball Falls in Latest Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have fallen out of the top ten of the major college softball polls after their second weekend of play in their 2021 regular-season schedule.

Louisiana checks in at number 12 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

UL, who is currently 9-3 on the season, was ranked number nine in the poll last week.

The Cajuns went 5-3 over eight games last week, with single wins over Eastern Illinois (9-0), McNeese (8-7), and Oklahoma St. (7-1), as well as a doubleheader sweep of Buffalo (7-0 and 16-0), while suffering two loses to LSU (4-0 and 3-2).

The Cajuns have a busy week ahead, with five games, including four on the road.

Louisiana will open the week with a road contest on Wednesday evening at 4:30 p.m. against McNeese in Lake Charles.

On Thursday night, UL will host Baylor at 6 o'clock at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in their lone home game of the week.

This weekend the Cajuns will travel to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the Memphis Tigers in a three-game, weekend, non-conference series, with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m., along with a Sunday single contest beginning at noon.

Oklahoma is the new top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Arizona, Alabama, UCLA, and Florida rounding out the top five.

Oregon, Texas, Washington, Oklahoma St., and Kentucky are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Arizona St., Louisiana, Duke, and Virginia Tech, followed by Florida St., South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Michigan, UCF, Iowa St. Missouri, Auburn, and Tennessee.

View the complete NFCA poll.