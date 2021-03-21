UL Softball Extends Conference Series Win Streak

The Sun Belt Conference series win streak continues for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

15th-ranked Louisiana defeated the UTA Mavericks, 4-2, in the rubber game of a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series in Arlington, Texas on Sunday.

With the triumph, the Cajuns extended their Sun Belt Conference series win streak to 57, a school and Sun Belt Conference record, as well as the longest current conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.

Louisiana won the first game of the series on Friday night, 9-6, before dropping the middle game on Saturday afternoon, 8-3.

Louisiana got on the scoreboard first, scoring two runs in the top half of the third inning when Karly Heath belted a two-run home run, her third of the season, which gave them a 2-0 lead.

UTA tied the game in the bottom half of the sixth inning, scoring two unearned runs on a two-out, two-run double off the bat of Aileen Garcia, which made it 2-2.

The Cajuns took the lead the lead for good in the top half of the seventh inning when Ciara Bryan crushed a two-run homer, her third of the season, which gave them a 4-2 advantage..

That was all UL would need, as they went on to the 4-2 win, extending their nation-leading conference series win streak.

Louisiana, who outhit UTA, 3-2, was led at the plate by Heath and Bryan, who both homered.

In a losing cause for UTA, Garcia drove in two runs.

Kandra Lamb (7-2) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, tossing 1.1 innings of shutout softball in relief of the starter Summer Ellyson, who did not allow an earned run over 5.1 innings of work.

Allie Gardiner suffered the loss for the Mavericks, allowing two runs on two hits over 4.0 innings.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 15-6, overall, and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while UTA dropped to 4-17, and 1-5, respectively.

The Cajuns return to the diamond on Wednesday night when they play host to Louisiana Tech in a non-conference contest at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.