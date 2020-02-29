UL Softball Evens Series With Win Over Florida

The 9th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns picked up another huge win against a top ten opponent on Saturday, on the final non-conference weekend of the season.

Louisiana defeated the 6th-ranked Florida Gators, 7-5, in the middle game of a three-game, weekend, non-conference series among power programs in Gainesville, Florida.

The Cajuns avenged a 6-0 loss to Florida on Friday evening, to even the series, with each team winning one game.

The contest marked the 10th game of an 11-game road swing for the Cajuns.

With the triumph, UL is now 4-4 against ranked schools this season.

Florida jumped on top early, scoring four runs on four hits in the bottom half of the first inning, including an RBI double by Jordan Roberts, as well as a run-scoring single off the bat of Jade Caraway, to give them a quick 4-0 lead.

Louisiana answered in the top half of the second inning, scoring five runs on four hits, including an RBI single by Alissa Dalton, as well as a big two-run triple off the bat of pinch-hitter Carrie Boswell, to give them a 5-4 edge, their first lead of the series.

The Cajuns added another run in the top half of the fourth inning, courtesy of four walks, including a bases-loaded walk by Melissa Mayeux, to widen their lead to 6-4.

Louisiana added an insurance runs in the top half of the 7th inning, courtesy of a double by Mayeux, who later scored on a wild pitch, to make it 7-4.

Florida scored an unearned run in the bottom half of the 7th inning, and put the tieing run at the plate but could do no more, as the Cajuns hung on for the 7-5 triumph.

Louisiana, who Florida, 7-6, was led at the plate by Kaitly Alderink, who went 2-for-2 with a run scored and a run batted in, while Boswell drove in two runs.

Summer Ellyson (8-1) recorded the win for the Cajuns, allowing five runs, including four earned, on six hits over 6-plus innings.

Megan Kleist recorded her second save of the season, retiring the final three hitters in the bottom half of the 7th.

Rylee Trilicek (7-2) suffered the loss for the Gators, allowing five runs on five hits over 1.1 innings pitched.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 13-2 on the season, while Florida fell to 17-3.

The two teams play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon, with a single game beginning at 11 am (CDT).