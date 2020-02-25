UL Softball Enters Top Ten of Latest Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have entered the top ten of one of the major college softball polls.

Louisiana is up one spot, in a tie for number 10, in the latest USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Louisiana won four of five games last week, with two wins over Ole Miss, along with one win over both Oklahoma St. and UAB, while suffering a loss to Oklahoma St. in the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama, as they moved to 11-3 to begin the 2020 season.

The Cajuns return to action this Tuesday when they travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns in a non-conference doubleheader, before making a trip to Gainsville, Florida this weekend to face the Florida Gators in a three-game non-conference series.

UCLA is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Washington, Texas, LSU, and Oklahoma rounding out the top five.

Florida, Arizona, Alabama, Florida St., and Louisiana, in a 10th place tie with Oregon, are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 12-15, it's Kentucky, Michigan, Georgia, and Oklahoma St., followed by South Carolina, Arizona St., Minnesota, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor, James Madison, and Texas Tech.

View the complete NFCA poll.