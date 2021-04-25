UL Softball Drops Second-Straight Game to Alabama

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns dropped their final non-conference game of the 2021 college softball season on Sunday afternoon.

13th-ranked Louisiana fell to the 5th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, 5-1, at John & Ann Rhoades Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the final game of a two-game, weekend, non-conference series.

With the triumph, Alabama, who defeated Louisiana on Saturday, 5-3, completed a sweep in the short two-game non-conference series.

The setback marks only the second for the Cajuns in their last 23 games, while Alabama, extended its win streak to a modest four games.

The two losses over the weekend mark the first time UL has lost back-to-back games since February 27-28 when they fell to LSU and Oklahoma St.

Alabama got on the scoreboard first, plating two runs on two hits in the bottom half of the second inning, including a run-scoring infield single off the bat of Savannah Woodard, which gave them a 2-0 lead.

Louisiana scored its first run in the top half of the third inning when Kaitlyn Alderink walked to begin the frame, before scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Julie Rawls, which cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Crimson Tide added to their advantage in the bottom half of the third inning when Woodard hit a two-run inside the park home run, which made it 4-1.

Alabama scored an unearned run, their second of the contest, in the bottom half of the fourth inning, which moved the score to 5-1.

That was all Alabama would need, as they went on to the 5-1 triumph.

Alabama, who pounded out four hits, 5-4, was led at the plate by Woodard, who went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs scored, and two runs batted in.

In a losing cause for Louisiana, who collected six hits, Kendall Talley and Melissa Mayeux both doubled.

Krystal Goodman (6-1) recorded the win in the circle for the Crimson Tide, allowing one run on five hits over 4.0 innings of work.

Montana Fouts pitched three scoreless innings of relief to record her third save of the season.

Kandra Lamb suffered the loss for the Cajuns (14-4), allowing five runs, three of them earned, on four hits over 5.1 innings of work.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Alabama improved to 36-7 on the season, while Louisiana slipped to 35-9.

The Cajuns return to the diamond on Saturday when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Carolina doubleheader, representing the first two games of a three-game, weekend, league series