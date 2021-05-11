UL Softball Drops In RPI Listings

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have fallen just a little in the latest college softball ratings percentage index (RPI) of 2021, which was released on Monday.

These are the eighth RPI listings, prior to the announcement of the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced on Sunday, May 16.

Louisiana, who is currently 40-10 on the season, is listed at number 26 this week, which is down five spots from one week ago.

Last season, when the 2020 college softball season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cajuns were ranked number one in the RPI listings.

The Cajuns went 2-1 last week, winning two of three games against the ULM Warhawks in the final three games of the regular season.

Louisiana won the regular-season Sun Belt Conference league championship once again this season, the 17th time in the 20 years of completed play that they've done so.

The only years in which UL failed to win the regular-season league championship were 2007 (FAU), 2013 (WKU), and 2018 (Texas St.).

This week, the Cajuns travel to Troy, Alabama to take part in the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship, an event they've captured 15 times in the 20 years of play.

Louisiana's first game in the tournament is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. against either Coastal Carolina or ULM.

UCLA, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and LSU are the top five teams in this week's RPI listings.

6-10 consists of Arkansas, Oklahoma St., Florida St., Texas, and Arizona.

Louisiana is the highest-listed Sun Belt Conference school, ahead of Texas St. (#31), Troy (#43), and South Alabama (#46), who are close behind.

Georgia St. is the lowest-rated Sun Belt Conference school this week, listed at number 176.

View this week’s complete RPI listings here.