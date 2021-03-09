UL Softball Drops a Couple of Spots in Latest Top 25 Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain in the top fifteen of one of the major college softball polls after their third weekend of play in their 2021 regular-season schedule.

Louisiana checks in at number 14 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

UL, who is currently 13-4 on the season, was ranked number 12 in the poll last week.

The Cajuns went 4-1 over five games last week, with a come from behind victory over McNeese St., before sweeping a three-game weekend non-conference series from Memphis, to go along with a loss to Baylor.

UL opens up Sun Belt Conference play this weekend when they play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles in a three-game series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at noon before squaring off in a single game on Sunday at noon.

Oklahoma is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Arizona, Alabama, and Oregon.

Florida, Oklahoma St., Washington, Kentucky, and Texas are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Arizona St., LSU, Duke, Louisiana and Florida St., followed by Virginia Tech, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas, and South Carolina at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan, UCF, and Clemson.

View the complete NFCA poll.