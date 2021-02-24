UL Softball Downs McNeese to Remain Unbeaten

The 9th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continue to pile up the victories to begin the 2021 college softball season.

Louisiana ran its season-opening win streak to six games on Wednesday night, defeating the McNeese St. Cowgirls, 8-7, in 8 innings in a non-conference contest at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Alissa Dalton drove home Carrie Boswell with a single to left in the bottom half of the 8th inning to win it for the Cajuns.

The win extended also extended UL's overall win streak to ten games, dating back to last season.

The Cajuns have now outscored the opposition, 43-12, to open the 2021 campaign.

Louisiana got on the scoreboard first, scoring three runs on two hits in the bottom half of the first inning, with the highlight of the frame being a two-run triple off the bat of UL catcher Julie Rawls.

Rawls actually hit the ball over the fence but was called out for removing her helmet before she crossed home plate, costing her a three-run homer, having to settle for a two-run triple, which helped UL get out to a quick 3-0 advantage.

McNeese cut the deficit to one run in the top half of the third inning, scoring two unearned runs, courtesy of a two-out triple by Caylon Brabham, to make the score 3-2.

The Cowgirls tied things in the top half of the 5th inning when Chloe Gomez belted a solo home run, her first of the season, to tie the game, 3-3.

Louisiana took the lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning, scoring four runs on four hits, including a clutch two-out two-run single by Justice Milz to give the Cajuns the lead, before Jade Gortarez smashed a two-run homer, her first of the season, to make it 7-3.

McNeese refused to go away, scoring one run in the top half of the sixth, before scoring three in the top half of the seventh to tie things, 7-7.

Louisiana won it in the bottom half of the 8th inning when Dalton drove home Boswell, giving the Cajuns the 8-7 win

Louisiana, who outhit McNeese, 12-3, was led at the plate by Bryan, who homered twice, as well as Rawls, who homered once.

Summer Ellyson (3-0) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, working the final 3.2 innings in relief.

Whitney Tate (0-3) suffered the loss for the Cowgirls, allowing six runs on six hits over 7.1 innings pitched.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 6-0 on the young season, while McNeese dropped to 3-7.

The Cajuns return to action on Thursday night, hosting LSU in a non-conference single game at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

First-pitch is slated for 6 o'clock.