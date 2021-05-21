UL Softball Downs George Washington In Baton Rouge Regional

Once again, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are heading into the second day of play in an NCAA Regional without a loss.

15th-ranked Louisiana defeated the George Washington Colonials, 1-0, in 11 innings, on the first day of the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Karly Heath delivered a two-out pinch-hit double in the bottom half of the 11th inning, driving home the only run of the contest, to win the game for the Cajuns.

The triumph was the 12th in 16 opening-round games for the Cajuns since the Super Regional format came about in 2005.

UL is now only one win away from advancing into the Regional finals for the 13th-consecutive year, excluding 2020, which was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Louisiana, who is seeking its 12th-Regional title, improved to 79-61, all-time, in NCAA Tournament play, including a 67-38 record in Regionals.

UL, who is now 33-11 in Regional play since 2008, is gunning for its 8th-Regional title in that same time frame.

The Cajuns are also in search of their 8th Super Regional appearance.

Louisiana is making its 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, including its 30th in the last 31 years.

The Cajuns, who have now won 27 of their last 31 games, reached the 40-win mark this year for the 22nd-consecutive season.

Louisiana scored the only run of the game, an unearned run, in the bottom half of the 11th inning, when Sophie Piskos began the frame with a single, before later scoring on the game-winning double off the bat of Heath, to win it 1-0.

Louisiana, who outhit George Washington, 8-2, was led at the plate by Heath, who delivered the game-winning double, along with Jade Gortarez and Kendall Talley, who collected two hits apiece.

Summer Ellyson (24-6) recorded the win inside the circle for the Cajuns, allowing no runs on only one hit in 5.0 innings of relief.

Ellyson relieved Kandra Lamb, who tossed 6.0 innings of shutout softball, it was her second win in the regional, and her 39th win of the season, as the duo put on a dominant display

Sierra Lange (21-9) was the tough-luck loser for the Colonials, allowing an unearned run over 10.2 innings.

View the game box score.

With the victory, the Cajuns improved to 45-10, overall, while George Washington fell to 38-18.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. when they take on top-seeded LSU, the host school and number seven National Seed.