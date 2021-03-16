UL Softball Doubleheader With Texas Altered

Unfortunately, the scheduled college softball doubleheader between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Texas Longhorns, two top 25 teams, won't be played at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Due to rain projected in the Acadiana area on both Tuesday and Wednesday, the twinbill, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in Lafayette, will now be played at 4 p.m. in Austin, Texas on Thursday.

Louisiana is currently 13-4 on the season, while Texas stands at 15-2.

The Cajuns, who haven't played since capturing an 11-7 road win over Memphis back on Sunday, March 7, will leave Austin and head to Arlington, Texas on Friday, where they will open up Sun Belt Conference play against the UTA Mavericks in a three-game league series.

Game times are slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, 2 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, and noon for the series finale on Sunday.