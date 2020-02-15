UL Softball Defeats Samford & LSU

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continued the second weekend of the 2020 college softball season with two big victories on Saturday afternoon.

13th-ranked Louisiana defeated the Samford Bulldogs, 7-0, in their first game of the day, before downing the 7th-ranked LSU Tigers, 2-1, in their second game of the day at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The game against LSU drew a Lamson Park record 3,107 spectators.

The two wins extended UL's current win streak to five games.

In their first game of the day, the Cajuns jumped on top of Samford early, scoring four runs in the bottom half of the first inning, courtesy of a grand slam home run by Alissa Dalton, her first homer of the season, to give them a 4-0 advantage.

That was really all that Summer Ellyson (4-0) needed, as she twirled a complete-game one-hitter while walking one and striking out 7.

Louisiana was paced at the plate by Dalton, who hit the grand slam, along with Raina O'Neal, Taylor Roman, and Carrie Boswell, who each collected two hits.

In their second game of the day, LSU jumped out to the early lead, scoring an unearned run in the top half of the second inning, to grab a 1-0 lead.

Louisiana took the lead in the bottom half of the frame, when Sarah Hudek blasted a solo home run, her second of the season, to tie it, before Bailey Curry lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home the go-ahead run, giving them a 2-1 advantage.

That was all that Megan Kleist (3-1) needed, as so tossed a complete-game four-hitter, allowing only one unearned run, while walking one and striking out five.

Maribeth Gorsuch (1-1) was the tough-luck loser for LSU, allowing two runs on five hits over 6.0 innings of work.

Louisiana, who outhit LSU, 5-4, was led at the plate by Hudek, who homered, and Curry, who drove in the only other UL run.

With the two victories, Louisiana improved to 6-1 on the young season, while LSU fell to 6-1.

The Cajuns will be back in action twice on Sunday when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at 3 pm.