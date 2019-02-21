UL Softball Currently Near The Top In Attendance

As is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at Lamson Park.

UL, who is 11-0 on the season, and has played every game at home so far, has drawn 12,326 fans.

That figure ranks second only to Texas A&M, who has drawn 15,118 through 11 home games of their own.

Arizona, Auburn and LSU round out the top five, in terms of attendance.

View the complete attendance figures.

To be fair, it's still early in the season, and a number of teams have not even played a home game, but this is nothing new, as the Cajuns typically draw among the best programs in the nation, ranking in the top ten in attendance the last two years.

Lamson Park is always a special place for UL softball!