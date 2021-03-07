UL Softball Completes Series Sweep of Memphis

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns completed a series sweep in their final non-conference weekend of the 2021 college softball season on Sunday afternoon.

12th-ranked Louisiana defeated the Memphis Tigers, 11-7, in the final game of a three-game, weekend, non-conference series played in Memphis, Tennessee.

The triumph gave the Cajuns a sweep in the three-game set, after taking both games of Saturday doubleheader over Memphis, by scores of 7-2 and 9-0.

UL ended up outscoring the Tigers in the three games, 27-9.

Louisiana, who improved to 13-4, overall, on the season, also moved their record in true road games to 6-1.

Memphis got on the scoreboard first, in the bottom half of the first inning, when Baylee Smith tripled, before scoring on a wild pitch, which gave them a quick 1-0 lead.

Louisiana tied it in the top half of the second inning when Frankie Izard singled, prior to scoring on a two-out single by Jenna Kean, which tied the game, 1-1.

The Cajuns took the lead for good in the top half of the third inning, when Jade Gortarez and Justice Milz combined for back-to-back home runs, the second of the season for Gortarez and the third of the year for Milz, which gave them a 3-1 advantage.

The Tigers cut the deficit in the bottom half of the third inning when Smith singled and then scored on a double by Kendall Lee, which cut the UL lead to 3-2.

Louisiana widened its lead in the top half of the fourth inning when Izard was hit by a pitch, stole second, and then later scored on a fielders choice groundball, which extended their advantage to 4-2.

The Cajuns put the game away in the top half of the sixth inning, scoring five runs on three hits, including a two-run double by Ciara Bryan, as well as a two-run single by Julie Rawls, to make the score 9-2.

UL added two insurance runs on two hits in the top half of the seventh inning to make it 11-2

Memphis scored the final five runs of the game in the bottom half of the seventh inning, one of which came on a solo homer by Gracie Morton to make it 11-7.

That was all the scoring in the game as Louisiana held on for the 11-7 win.

Louisiana was led at the plate by Bryan, who went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two runs batted in, while Gortorez and Milz both homered.

Kandra Lamb (5-1) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, allowing two runs on five hits over tossing 4.1 innings of work.

Mariah Nichols (1-3) suffered the loss for the Tigers, allowing eight runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings.

With the two wins, Louisiana improved to 13-4 on the season, while Memphis dropped to 1-11.

The Cajuns open Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday when they play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles in a doubleheader, representing the first two games of a three-game conference series.