UL Softball Completes Series Sweep of Georgia St.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are currently riding their longest win streak since the 2019 college softball season.

16th-ranked Louisiana completed a three-game, Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the Georgia St. Panthers on Saturday, winning 13-1 in five-inning mercy-rule fashion at Bob Heck Field in Decatur, Georgia.

The Cajuns, who won both ends of a Friday doubleheader, by scores of 10-2 and 4-0, ended up outscoring Georgia St. in the three games, 25-3.

With the triumphs on Friday, the Cajuns extended their Sun Belt Conference series win streak to 60, a school and Sun Belt Conference record, as well as the longest current conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.

The win on Saturday over Georgia St. UL's current win streak to ten games.

Louisiana got on the scoreboard first, scoring two runs on three hits in the top half of the first inning, including a solo home run by Jade Gortarez, her sixth of the season, which gave them a quick 2-0 lead.

The Cajuns added another run in the top half of the second inning when Kaitlyn Alderink walked, before later scoring on the backend of a double steal, which extended their lead to 3-0.

Georgia St. scored its only run in the top half of the second inning when Baylee Richardson hit a solo homer, her fifth of the season, to make it 3-1.

UL pushed across two more runs in the top half of the third inning when Julie Rawls launched a two-run homer, her fifth of the season, to extend the edge to 5-1.

Louisiana put the game completely in the top half of the fourth inning, scoring eight runs on six hits, including two three-run homers, one from Julie Rawls, her second of the game and sixth of the season, and one from Bailey Curry, her second of the season, to make it 13-1.

That was more than enough, as the Cajuns rolled to the 13-1, five-inning win.

Louisiana, who outhit Georgia St.,12-3, was led at the plate by Rawls, who homered twice and drove in five runs, while Gortarez and Curry also homered.

In a losing cause for Georgia St., Richardson homered

Summer Ellyson (9-4) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, her 83rd career victory, allowing one run on three hits over 4.0 innings.

Sophie Mooney (4-7) suffered the loss for the Panthers, allowing five runs on five hits over 3.0 innings.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 25-6, overall, and 11-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Georgia St. fell to 12-18, and 0-10, respectively.

The Cajuns return to the diamond on Monday afternoon when they travel to Beaumont to take on the Lamar Cardinals in a non-conference doubleheader, with first pitch slated for 2 p.m.