UL Softball Commitments Help Team to National Crown

A host of Louisiana Ragin' Cajun commitments deserve congratulations for helping their teams to travel ball championship contests over the weekend.

Hotshots Premier Nelson, coached by former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball great Nathan Nelson, and part of the Texas Hotshots, which Nelson owns, was crowned the Champion in the 16-Under division of the 2020 USA Softball GOLD National Championships on Saturday in Oklahoma, defeating the California Breeze Birch in two-consecutive games, by scores of 5-2 and 9-1.

Cecilia Vasquez and Lauren Harris, both verbal commitments to Louisiana, helped their team to the championship, although Harris didn't play due to injury.

Both are slated to graduate high school in the spring of 2022 and are scheduled to be eligible to play college softball in 2023.

Keep in mind; all verbal commitments are non-binding.

Congratulations also in order for a number of other UL commits who helped Hotshots Premier Dumezich to the 18-Under championship, before falling to the Birmingham Thunderbolts, 3-2.

Pitcher Sam Landry, along with Kayla Falterman, Elia Hebel, and Sam Graeter, who are all verbal commitments to the Cajuns, helped their team to the championship round.

All are scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

The next two recruiting classes should rank Louisiana in the top ten in both years.

UL head coach Gerry Glasco began working real hard of these classes as soon as he became head coach, getting in on a number of these youngsters very early, and it seems to have paid off.

Glasco's plan was to bring in a number of transfers, as he has over the first few seasons, but to switch to more of a four-year player roster, beginning with the next signing class.

That's not to say that the Cajuns won't be adding any more transfers after this season. The transfer portal has changed the complexion of things, and all programs will certainly be open to adding a player if it can help them.

That being said, the next couple of classes, highlighted by these young ladies, and many more, will allow Glasco to build more around the players he recruits out of high school.

The future does indeed look bright for Ragin' Cajun Softball!