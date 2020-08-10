UL Softball Commitments Help Squad to Championship

A host of Louisiana Ragin' Cajun commitments deserve congratulations for helping their team to a travel ball championship last week.

Hotshots Premier-Dumezich won the 18U Lonestar Bracket at the first Texas Fastpitch League Championships on Friday, downing Texas Bombers Gold-Smith, 5-3, in the finals in Plano, Texas.

A number of UL commitments for the 2021 singing class had a lot to do with the success.

Outfielder Kayla Falterman hit .480, going 12-for-25 over ten games, while also scoring 11 runs.

3B/1B Elia Hebel punished the softball, smashing 7 home runs over ten games while hitting .429 with 17 runs batted in.

Infielder Alexa Langeliers led the team with a .600 batting average, going 15-for-25, while also blasting five homers and driving home 16 runs.

Outfielder Kayla Falterman went 12-for-25 at the plate (.480), while also stealing multiple bases.

Finally, pitcher Samantha Landry recorded multiple victories, including two key wins in the semifinals, which the Hotshots had to win both to reach the finals.