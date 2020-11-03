UL Softball Commitment Maddie Hayden Ranked as Top 15 Recruit

A Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball commitment recently received high praise from a major college softball publication.

Maddie Hayden, an infielder, who plays high school softball at West Monroe High School, located in West Monroe Louisiana, as well as travel ball during the summer for the Louisiana Bombers Gold, was recently listed as the 15-best recruit in the 2021 signing class by Extra Innings Softball.

Does Maddie's last name ring a bell for you?

Yes, she is the younger sister of former UL softball great Hayley Hayden.

If Hayden, who drew the interest of most of the top programs around the country, turns out to be as good as her older sister, Louisiana is getting themselves quite a player.

Nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, Hayley Hayden, banged out 277 base hits during her career, the fourth most in UL softball history.

Tiffany Clark is the all-time school hit leader, with 288 hits, one ahead of Jerie Alexander, who finished her career with 287.

Danyele Gomez (283) and Kathy Morton (281) are the only other two players with more career hits than Hayden.

Remarkably consistent throughout her career with the Cajuns, Hayden accumulated 70 hits as a freshman, 69 as a sophomore, 70 as a junior, and 68 as a senior.

A starter in centerfielder, right field, second base, and first base at various points throughout her career, Hayden also ended her career as the all-time school leader in runs scored, with 251, while accumulating 214 runs batted in, which ranks 6th.

In 2016, Hayden, a four-time All-Louisiana first-team selection, four-time All-Region selection, and four-time All-Sun Belt Conference honoree, hit a career-high .382, to go along with 12 home runs and 57 runs batted in.

Playing on the same team with All-Americans such as Lexie Elkins, Aleah Craighton, Christina Hamilton, and Alex Stewart, along with DJ Sanders, the exploits of Hayden flew under the radar a little bit. But her career numbers validate Hayden as one of the best in program history.

Now we can look forward to another Hayden playing for the Cajuns, beginning in 2022!