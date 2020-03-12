UL Softball Commit Tyler Oubre Talks About Her Decision

A future Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball player recently commented on her decision to join the program.

Tyler Oubre, a right-handed pitcher who currently attends Destrehan High School in Destrehan, Louisiana, said she picked the Cajuns, in part, because of the atmosphere, her decision to major in engineering, and the success head coach Gerry Glasco has had in the collegiate ranks.

Oubre shared on social media on Tuesday that she intends to sign with Louisiana.

A 2019 Class 5A All-Louisiana selection, Oubre plays currently plays summer travel ball for the Georgia Impact, after previously being a member of the Louisiana Voodoo.

Currently a high school junior, Oubre is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Oubre attended a UL softball camp back in January.