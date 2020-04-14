UL Softball Commit Lauren Harris Ranked as Top 20 Recruit

A lot has been said about the 2022 softball recruiting class for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, with multiple young ladies receiving national attention.

One of those young ladies is shortstop Lauren Harris, from Mount Vernon, Illinois, who was recently ranked by ExtraInningSoftball as one of the top 20 recruits in the 2022 signing class.

A member of the 2017 12U USA Softball State & National Champion Illinois Force, Harris attends Woodlawn High School in Woodlawn, Illinois, where she hit an eye-popping .632, to go along with a single-season school record 15 home runs, and 42 runs batted in this season, which included the fall.

In 95 at-bats, Harris accumulated 60 hits, while striking out only twice all season.

For her efforts, Harris was tabbed an Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A First Team All-State selections, as well as being named the Midland Trail Conference Player of the Year.

A Southern Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A All-South pick, Harris was an ExtraInningSoftball First-Team All-American pick.

Regarded as a 5-tool player, Harris was ranked #14 by Extra Innings Softball among the top 100 prospects of 2022 when she committed to the Cajuns over two years ago.

Harris participated in the 2017 USA Softball All-American Games in Oklahoma City and the 2018 Softball Factory All-American Rookie Game in Houston and was also selected to participate in the 2018 Scout Softball National Showcase.

Harris is outstanding in the classroom as well, ranking at the top of her class, while also being selected a past winner of the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Jim Burnes Leadership Award, as well as the Illinois Principals Association Student Recognition Award.

View highlights of Harris, below: