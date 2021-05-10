UL Softball Coach Glasco Talks Senior Class, Sun Belt Tournament, Kandra Lamb & More [Audio]

Nationally-ranked Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball (40-10) wrapped up their regular season on Saturday.

Next up, the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball coach Gerry Glasco joined me on the show today, as he does each Monday during the season, for a weekly 1 on 1 interview.

Glasco opened up about his team, their mentality heading into the Sun Belt tournament, why the conference usually hopes the #1 seed doesn't win the tourney, what the senior class has meant to the program, pitcher Kandra Lamb, the team's offense, and much more.

Louisiana is the #1 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament. They are scheduled to play on Wednesday morning at 10 am against the winner of Coastal Carolina vs ULM. Pregame begins at 9:45 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

The Mascots of the Sun Belt

Some Common Myths about Louisiana Debunked