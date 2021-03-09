Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball is coming off a busy stretch of playing 18 games in 16 days.

Over the last few weeks, the 13-4 Ragin' Cajuns have experienced tough injuries, close losses, adversity, impressive wins, and more.

Head coach Gerry Glasco, who joins me every Monday during the season on my morning show, opened up this week about the loss versus Baylor, the series sweep at Memphis, relief pitching, Jade Gortarez, Summer Ellyson, Kandra Lamb, overcoming injuries, overall outlook, and more.

Louisiana opens up Sun Belt Conference play this weekend, hosting Georgia Southern in a three-game series at Lamson Park, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, and a single game on Sunday.

All of the action can be heard on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

