#15 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball is coming off a 3-2 road trip, splitting a pair of games at #10 Texas, and winning 2 of 3 at UT-Arlington.

While the team won more than they lost, the overall play was not up to the standard head coach Gerry Glasco and the program expect.

Coach Glasco, who joins me every Monday during the season on my morning show, pulled no punches when discussing the state of the team, the job he's doing, shouldering the blame, explaining why he believes they will develop the mental toughness they currently need, and much more.

