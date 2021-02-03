UL Softball Coach Gerry Glasco Previews the 2021 Season in ESPN1420 Interview [Audio]

Last season, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun softball team was 18-6, ranked in everyone's top ten, and number one in the RPI poll when the season was shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For Ragin' Cajun softball fans, the 2021 season can't come soon enough.

With the season only 9 days away, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball coach Gerry Glasco joined me on my show this morning to answer questions about the expected lineup, the layout of his team, pending redshirt decisions, Summer Ellyson, Kandra Lamb, Ciara Bryan, the fanbase, and much more.

Impact of Cajuns Softball Returning Seniors