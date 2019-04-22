UL Softball Clinches Sun Belt Conference Title

Once again, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will finish atop the Sun Belt Conference softball standings.

Louisiana defeated Georgia St. on Saturday, 10-2, to complete a sweep of the Panthers in the three-game series.

That win, coupled with Troy's 2-1 loss at the hands of Appalachian St. clinched the regular season championship for the Cajuns, and the top-seed in the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

UL left no doubt about who the best team is in the league this season, winning all 21 conference games, all by at least two runs, and ten in mercy-rule fashion, with still two weekends remaining.

To further indicate how dominant Louisiana has been in conference play this year, they defeated Troy, who is currently in second place, in mercy-rule style in each of their three wins over the Trojans.

The Cajuns, who have won 19-consecutive games, now have won 26-straight regular season league games, dating back to last season.

Winning the regular season league crown is nothing new to UL, as they've now accomplished the feat 16 times in the 19 years that a regular season conference champion has been determined.

In 2000, the first year of Sun Belt Conference softball, the league held a postseason tournament, without playing a regular season conference schedule.

Louisiana won the first six regular season titles (2001-2006), before FAU broke the streak, winning in 2007.

UL went on another run, winning 5-consecutive regular season conference champions (2008-2012), before WKU took home honors in 2013.

The Cajuns came right back to win the next four regular season league titles (2014-2017), before Texas St. won the crown last season.

Congratulations to UL Softball on a great year, which is far from over!